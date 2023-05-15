When the Atlanta Braves (25-15) and Texas Rangers (25-15) square of at Globe Life Field on Monday, May 15, Charlie Morton will get the ball for the Braves, while the Rangers will send Cody Bradford to the mound. The game will begin at 8:05 PM ET.

The favored Braves have -140 moneyline odds against the underdog Rangers, who are listed at +115. A 9-run over/under is set for the game.

Rangers vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, May 15, 2023

Monday, May 15, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Morton - ATL (4-3, 3.32 ERA) vs Bradford - TEX (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Rangers vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Wanting to bet on the Rangers and Braves matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick breakdown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Rangers (+115), for instance -- will win. It's that simple! If the Rangers are victorious, and you bet $10, you'd get $21.50 back.

Rangers vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have been favored 33 times and won 21, or 63.6%, of those games.

The Braves have gone 18-6 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter (75% winning percentage).

Atlanta has a 58.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Braves went 4-3 over the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Rangers have been victorious in 10, or 62.5%, of the 16 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Rangers have come away with a win five times in nine chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.

In six games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Rangers had a record of 4-2.

Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +3000 12th 2nd Win AL West +300 - 2nd

