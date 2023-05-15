Charlie Morton starts for the Atlanta Braves on Monday against Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET for this first game in a three-game series.

Rangers vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, May 15, 2023

Monday, May 15, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers have hit 53 homers this season, which ranks seventh in the league.

Texas ranks fourth in the majors with a .444 team slugging percentage.

The Rangers rank fifth in MLB with a .265 team batting average.

Texas has scored the second-most runs in baseball this season with 254.

The Rangers have an OBP of .338 this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

The Rangers rank 24th with an average of 9.2 strikeouts per game.

Texas strikes out 8.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 13th in MLB.

Texas pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.61 ERA this year, sixth-best in baseball.

The Rangers have a combined 1.172 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-lowest in MLB.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rangers will send out Cody Bradford for his first start of the season.

This will be the first MLB start for the 25-year-old left-hander.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 5/10/2023 Mariners W 4-3 Away Dane Dunning Luis Castillo 5/11/2023 Athletics W 4-0 Away Nathan Eovaldi Luis Medina 5/12/2023 Athletics L 9-7 Away Martín Pérez Ken Waldichuk 5/13/2023 Athletics W 5-0 Away Jon Gray James Kaprielian 5/14/2023 Athletics W 11-3 Away Andrew Heaney JP Sears 5/15/2023 Braves - Home Cody Bradford Charlie Morton 5/16/2023 Braves - Home Dane Dunning - 5/17/2023 Braves - Home Nathan Eovaldi Spencer Strider 5/19/2023 Rockies - Home Martín Pérez Ryan Feltner 5/20/2023 Rockies - Home Jon Gray Kyle Freeland 5/21/2023 Rockies - Home Andrew Heaney Connor Seabold

