Joe Pavelski Player Prop Bets: Stars vs. Kraken - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 7
Joe Pavelski will be on the ice Monday when his Dallas Stars face the Seattle Kraken in Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at American Airlines Center. Thinking about a wager on Pavelski? We have numbers and figures to assist you.
Joe Pavelski vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -179)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)
Pavelski Season Stats Insights
- Pavelski has averaged 17:43 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +42).
- Pavelski has scored a goal in a game 25 times this year over 82 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.
- Pavelski has a point in 49 of 82 games this season, with multiple points in 20 of them.
- In 38 of 82 games this year, Pavelski has registered an assist, and in 10 of those matches recorded two or more.
- Pavelski has an implied probability of 64.2% to exceed his point total based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Pavelski going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 43.5%.
Pavelski Stats vs. the Kraken
- The Kraken are 14th in goals allowed, giving up 252 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.
- The team's goal differential (+37) ranks 10th-best in the NHL.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. Seattle
|82
|Games
|12
|77
|Points
|20
|28
|Goals
|13
|49
|Assists
|7
