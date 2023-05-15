Jason Robertson and the Dallas Stars are facing the Seattle Kraken in Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, on Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. Fancy a wager on Robertson in the Stars-Kraken matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Jason Robertson vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +155)

1.5 points (Over odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -145)

Stars vs Kraken Game Info

Robertson Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Robertson has a plus-minus of +37, while averaging 18:50 on the ice per game.

Robertson has a goal in 36 games this season out of 82 games played, including multiple goals nine times.

Robertson has a point in 60 games this year (out of 82), including multiple points 34 times.

Robertson has an assist in 42 of 82 games this season, with multiple assists on 16 occasions.

The implied probability that Robertson hits the over on his points prop total is 39.2%, based on the odds.

Robertson has an implied probability of 59.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Robertson Stats vs. the Kraken

On defense, the Kraken are giving up 252 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+37) ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Seattle 82 Games 12 109 Points 12 46 Goals 2 63 Assists 10

