The Texas Rangers (24-15) and the Oakland Athletics (9-32) will clash on Sunday, May 14 at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, with Andrew Heaney starting for the Rangers and Drew Rucinski taking the mound for the Athletics. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:07 PM ET.

The Athletics are +135 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Rangers (-165). The total is 9 runs for the matchup (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under).

Rangers vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023

Sunday, May 14, 2023 Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Probable Pitchers: Heaney - TEX (2-3, 5.25 ERA) vs Rucinski - OAK (0-3, 8.16 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rangers vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Have the urge to put money on the Rangers' matchup versus the Athletics but aren't sure how to get started? We're here to help. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Rangers (-165) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Rangers to take down the Athletics with those odds, and the Rangers emerge with the victory, you'd get back $16.06.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Adolis García get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Read More About This Game

Rangers vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have won 12, or 60%, of the 20 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Rangers have gone 9-3 (winning 75% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Rangers have a 1-2 record over the three games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Texas combined with its opponents to go over the total five times.

The Athletics have been underdogs in 39 games this season and have come away with the win nine times (23.1%) in those contests.

The Athletics have a mark of 7-20 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The Athletics have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Oakland and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +3000 12th 2nd Win AL West +310 - 2nd

Think the Rangers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Texas and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.