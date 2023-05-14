Rangers vs. Athletics Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 14
Sunday's contest that pits the Texas Rangers (24-15) against the Oakland Athletics (9-32) at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum has a projected final score of 8-6 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 4:07 PM on May 14.
The probable pitchers are Andrew Heaney (2-3) for the Rangers and Drew Rucinski (0-3) for the Athletics.
Rangers vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET
- Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA
Rangers vs. Athletics Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Rangers 8, Athletics 6.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Athletics
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Rangers Performance Insights
- In three games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Rangers have a record of 1-2.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.
- This season, the Rangers have been favored 20 times and won 12, or 60%, of those games.
- Texas has a record of 9-3, a 75% win rate, when favored by -165 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for the Rangers.
- Texas has scored 243 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.
- The Rangers' 3.63 team ERA ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 9
|@ Mariners
|L 5-0
|Andrew Heaney vs George Kirby
|May 10
|@ Mariners
|W 4-3
|Dane Dunning vs Luis Castillo
|May 11
|@ Athletics
|W 4-0
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Luis Medina
|May 12
|@ Athletics
|L 9-7
|Martín Pérez vs Ken Waldichuk
|May 13
|@ Athletics
|W 5-0
|Jon Gray vs James Kaprielian
|May 14
|@ Athletics
|-
|Andrew Heaney vs Drew Rucinski
|May 15
|Braves
|-
|Dane Dunning vs Charlie Morton
|May 16
|Braves
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs TBA
|May 17
|Braves
|-
|Martín Pérez vs Spencer Strider
|May 19
|Rockies
|-
|Jon Gray vs Ryan Feltner
|May 20
|Rockies
|-
|Andrew Heaney vs Kyle Freeland
