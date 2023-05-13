Tyler Seguin will be in action when the Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken play on Saturday at Climate Pledge Arena in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, starting at 7:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Seguin available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Tyler Seguin vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Stars vs Kraken Game Info

Seguin Season Stats Insights

Seguin has averaged 16:37 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +3).

In Seguin's 76 games played this season he's scored in 18 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Seguin has a point in 38 of 76 games this year, with multiple points in nine of them.

Seguin has an assist in 25 of 76 games this season, with multiple assists on three occasions.

Seguin has an implied probability of 51.2% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 31.2% of Seguin going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Seguin Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken have given up 252 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's 10th-best goal differential at +37.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Seattle 76 Games 11 50 Points 2 21 Goals 1 29 Assists 1

