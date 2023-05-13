The Dallas Stars visit the Seattle Kraken in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday, May 13, starting at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Stars lead the series 3-2. The Stars are listed with -155 moneyline odds against the Kraken (+135).

Stars vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-155) Kraken (+135) -

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars have been a moneyline favorite 67 times this season, and have finished 43-24 in those games.

Dallas is 27-13 (winning 67.5% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -155 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Stars have an implied win probability of 60.8%.

Kraken Betting Insights

The Kraken have won 24, or 44.4%, of the 54 games they have played as an underdog this season.

Seattle has entered 26 games this season as an underdog by +135 or more and is 16-10 in those contests.

The Kraken have a 42.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Stars vs. Kraken Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Kraken Total (Rank) 281 (7th) Goals 289 (4th) 215 (3rd) Goals Allowed 252 (14th) 64 (5th) Power Play Goals 48 (21st) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 55 (18th)

Stars Advanced Stats

In its past 10 contests, Dallas has not gone over.

In the last 10 games, the Stars have scored 1.8 more goals per game than their season average.

The Stars score the seventh-most goals in the league, averaging 3.4 per game for a total of 281 this season.

The Stars have conceded the third-fewest goals in league play this season, 215 (2.6 per game).

The team has the league's fourth-best goal differential at +66 this season.

Kraken Advanced Stats

The Kraken and their opponents hit the over on one occasion over Seattle's past 10 games.

During their past 10 games, the Kraken and their opponents are scoring 1.2 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 9.4.

The Kraken have the league's fourth-best scoring offense (289 total goals, 3.5 per game).

The Kraken have allowed 252 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 14th.

Their +37 goal differential is 10th-best in the league.

