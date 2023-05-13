The Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken play in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday, May 13, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Stars are on top 3-2 in the series. Bookmakers give the Stars -165 odds on the moneyline in this decisive game against the Kraken (+140).

Stars vs. Kraken Game Info

  • When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS
  • Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
Stars vs. Kraken Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Stars Moneyline Kraken Moneyline Total
DraftKings +140 -165 -
BetMGM +140 -165 5.5
PointsBet +145 -175 5.5

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars vs. Kraken Betting Trends

  • Dallas and its opponent have posted more than 5.5 goals in 48 of 93 games this season.
  • The Stars have been victorious in 20 of their 27 games when they were favored on the moneyline this season (74.1%).
  • The Kraken have been listed as the underdog 24 times this season, and upset their opponent nine times.
  • When playing with moneyline odds of -165 or shorter, Dallas has compiled a 12-3 record (winning 80.0% of its games).
  • Seattle is 7-5 when it is underdogs of +140 or longer on the moneyline.

Stars Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop
Jason Robertson 0.5 (-128) 1.5 (+170) 3.5 (+125)
Wyatt Johnston 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+125) 1.5 (-167)
Roope Hintz 0.5 (+135) 0.5 (-175) 2.5 (-120)

Kraken Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop
Matthew Beniers 0.5 (+200) 0.5 (+105) 1.5 (-139)
Vince Dunn 0.5 (+135) 0.5 (+105) 1.5 (-161)
Jaden Schwartz 0.5 (+210) 0.5 (+105) 2.5 (+100)

Stars Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed
7-2-1 0-0 7-3-0 5.5 4.00 2.90

Kraken Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed
5-5-0 0-0 6-4-0 5.7 3.20 3.20

