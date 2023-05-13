The Seattle Kraken take their home ice at Climate Pledge Arena to square off against the Dallas Stars for Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Saturday, May 13, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Stars have a 3-2 lead in the series.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

You can tune in to watch the Stars attempt to knock off the the Kraken on ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars vs. Kraken Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 5/11/2023 Stars Kraken 5-2 DAL 5/9/2023 Kraken Stars 6-3 DAL 5/7/2023 Kraken Stars 7-2 SEA 5/4/2023 Stars Kraken 4-2 DAL 5/2/2023 Stars Kraken 5-4 (F/OT) SEA

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars have allowed 215 total goals (2.6 per game), the third-fewest in league action.

The Stars' 281 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the seventh-best scoring team in the NHL.

In the past 10 games, the Stars have gone 7-2-1 (80.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Stars have allowed 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 4.0 goals per game (40 total) over that time.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jason Robertson 82 46 63 109 66 62 0% Jamie Benn 82 33 45 78 48 55 60% Joe Pavelski 82 28 49 77 57 32 53.3% Roope Hintz 73 37 38 75 38 26 52% Miro Heiskanen 79 11 62 73 65 53 -

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken's total of 252 goals allowed (3.1 per game) is 14th in the NHL.

The Kraken are fourth in the NHL in scoring (289 goals, 3.5 per game).

Over the last 10 games, the Kraken are 5-5-0 (75.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Kraken have given up 32 goals (3.2 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have scored 32 goals over that span.

Kraken Key Players