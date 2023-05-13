On Saturday, May 13, Marcus Semien's Texas Rangers (23-15) visit Brent Rooker's Oakland Athletics (9-31) at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:07 PM ET.

The Rangers are -145 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Athletics (+120). The over/under is 9 runs for the game.

Rangers vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023

Saturday, May 13, 2023 Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Probable Pitchers: Jon Gray - TEX (2-1, 3.82 ERA) vs JP Sears - OAK (0-3, 5.54 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rangers vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

If you're looking to bet on the Rangers and Athletics game but want some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick primer. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Rangers (-145) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning, you'd get $16.90 back in your pocket.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Adolis García get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can wager on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Rangers vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have entered the game as favorites 19 times this season and won 11, or 57.9%, of those games.

The Rangers have gone 8-5 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter (61.5% winning percentage).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for Texas.

Over the last 10 games, the Rangers were listed as the moneyline favorite by bookmakers just two times, and they lost both games.

Over its last 10 matchups, Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Athletics have won in nine, or 23.7%, of the 38 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Athletics have won eight of 32 games when listed as at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Athletics have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Oakland and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +3000 12th 2nd Win AL West +300 - 2nd

Think the Rangers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Texas and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.