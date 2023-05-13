Evgenii Dadonov Player Prop Bets: Stars vs. Kraken - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 6
Evgenii Dadonov and the Dallas Stars face the Seattle Kraken in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Climate Pledge Arena, on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Dadonov's props? Here is some information to help you.
Evgenii Dadonov vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)
Stars vs Kraken Game Info
Dadonov Season Stats Insights
- In 73 games this season, Dadonov has a plus-minus of -8, while averaging 14:43 on the ice per game.
- Dadonov has scored a goal in six of 73 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.
- In 28 of 73 games this season, Dadonov has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.
- In 24 of 73 games this season, Dadonov has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.
- Dadonov's implied probability to go over his point total is 44.4% based on the odds.
- There is an implied probability of 31.2% of Dadonov going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.
Dadonov Stats vs. the Kraken
- The Kraken are 14th in goals allowed, conceding 252 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.
- The team's goal differential (+37) ranks 10th-best in the NHL.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. Seattle
|73
|Games
|14
|33
|Points
|11
|7
|Goals
|3
|26
|Assists
|8
