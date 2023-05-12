Matthew Tkachuk and Mitchell Marner are among the players with prop bets available when the Florida Panthers and the Toronto Maple Leafs square off at Scotiabank Arena on Friday (starting at 7:00 PM ET).

Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

NHL Props Today: Toronto Maple Leafs

Mitchell Marner Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -154)

1.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +170)

Marner is one of Toronto's top contributors (99 total points), having amassed 30 goals and 69 assists.

Marner Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Panthers May. 10 1 1 2 3 at Panthers May. 7 0 0 0 2 vs. Panthers May. 4 0 1 1 6 vs. Panthers May. 2 0 0 0 1 at Lightning Apr. 29 0 0 0 3

William Nylander Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -179, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -179, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -154)

William Nylander has 40 goals and 47 assists to total 87 points (1.1 per game).

Nylander Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Panthers May. 10 1 0 1 4 at Panthers May. 7 0 1 1 1 vs. Panthers May. 4 0 0 0 6 vs. Panthers May. 2 0 0 0 7 at Lightning Apr. 29 0 0 0 3

Auston Matthews Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -159)

1.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -159) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

Auston Matthews has scored 40 goals and added 45 assists through 74 games for Toronto.

Matthews Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Panthers May. 10 0 0 0 4 at Panthers May. 7 0 0 0 2 vs. Panthers May. 4 0 1 1 6 vs. Panthers May. 2 0 1 1 6 at Lightning Apr. 29 1 0 1 3

NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers

Matthew Tkachuk Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -175)

1.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +120)

Tkachuk's 40 goals and 69 assists in 79 games for Florida add up to 109 total points on the season.

Tkachuk Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Maple Leafs May. 10 0 1 1 0 vs. Maple Leafs May. 7 0 0 0 2 at Maple Leafs May. 4 0 1 1 2 at Maple Leafs May. 2 0 3 3 3 at Bruins Apr. 30 0 1 1 1

Aleksander Barkov Jr. Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +180)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +180) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

Aleksander Barkov Jr. is a leading scorer for Florida with 78 total points this season. He has scored 23 goals and added 55 assists in 68 games.

Barkov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Maple Leafs May. 10 0 0 0 6 vs. Maple Leafs May. 7 0 0 0 1 at Maple Leafs May. 4 1 0 1 1 at Maple Leafs May. 2 0 2 2 4 at Bruins Apr. 30 0 1 1 4

