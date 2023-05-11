Devin Booker and Nikola Jokic are two players to watch when the Phoenix Suns (45-37) and the Denver Nuggets (53-29) play at Footprint Center on Thursday. Gametime is slated for 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Suns vs. Nuggets

Game Day: Thursday, May 11

Thursday, May 11 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Suns' Last Game

The Nuggets beat the Suns, 118-102, on Tuesday. Jokic scored a team-high 29 points for the Nuggets, and Booker had 28 for the Suns.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Devin Booker 28 6 4 0 0 4 Kevin Durant 26 11 7 0 1 0 Deandre Ayton 14 9 1 2 1 0

Nuggets' Last Game

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic 29 13 12 1 2 2 Bruce Brown 25 5 1 1 0 2 Michael Porter Jr. 19 8 2 1 0 5

Suns vs Nuggets Additional Info

Suns Players to Watch

Ayton is tops on his team in rebounds per contest (10), and also posts 18 points and 1.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Booker averages 27.8 points and 5.5 assists per contest -- both team highs. He is also averaging 4.5 rebounds, shooting 49.4% from the floor and 35.1% from downtown with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Kevin Durant averages 29.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5 assists per contest, shooting 56% from the floor and 40.4% from downtown with 2 made 3-pointers per game.

Torrey Craig posts 7.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 45.6% from the field and 39.5% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Josh Okogie averages 7.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting 39.1% from the field.

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic tops the Nuggets in scoring (24.5 points per game), rebounding (11.8) and assists (9.8), making 63.2% from the field. He also produces 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

The Nuggets get 20 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game from Jamal Murray.

The Nuggets receive 16.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3 assists per game from Aaron Gordon.

Bruce Brown is putting up 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest, making 48.3% of his shots from the floor and 35.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 treys per contest.

Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1 assists per game, making 48.7% of his shots from the floor and 41.4% from beyond the arc, with 3 treys per contest (eighth in league).

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic DEN 30.6 13.1 9.5 0.9 0.7 1.9 Devin Booker PHO 35.9 5.2 7.1 1.8 0.8 3 Jamal Murray DEN 25.9 5.3 6.7 1 0.3 2.8 Kevin Durant PHO 29.6 9.1 5.6 0.9 1.4 1.7 Michael Porter Jr. DEN 14.9 7.8 1.5 0.9 0.6 2.8 Deandre Ayton PHO 13.4 9.7 1 0.6 0.7 0

