The Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken meet in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at American Airlines Center on Thursday, May 11, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS. The series is tied 2-2. The Stars are the favorite (-200) in this game against the Kraken (+165).

Stars vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Stars vs. Kraken Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars vs. Kraken Betting Trends

In 47 of 92 matches this season, Dallas and its opponent have combined for more than 5.5 goals.

The Stars have been victorious in 19 of their 26 games when they were favored on the moneyline this season (73.1%).

The Kraken have been listed as the underdog 23 times this season, and upset their opponent nine times.

Dallas is 6-2 (victorious in 75.0% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -200 or shorter.

Seattle has seven games this season playing as the underdog by +165 or longer, and is 5-2 in those contests.

Stars Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Jason Robertson 0.5 (-139) 1.5 (+160) 3.5 (+110) Wyatt Johnston 0.5 (+240) 0.5 (+115) 1.5 (-189) Roope Hintz 0.5 (+120) 0.5 (-200) 2.5 (-139)

Stars Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-2-2 0-0 6-4-0 5.5 3.70 3.00

