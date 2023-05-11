How to Watch the Rangers vs. Athletics Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 11
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Esteury Ruiz and the Oakland Athletics will look to find success Nathan Eovaldi when he takes the mound for the Texas Rangers on Thursday at 9:40 PM ET, in the first game of a four-game series at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
Rangers vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, May 11, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Location: Oakland, California
- Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
Explore More About This Game
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers' 47 home runs rank eighth in Major League Baseball.
- Texas ranks fifth in the majors with a .440 team slugging percentage.
- The Rangers rank fifth in MLB with a .265 team batting average.
- Texas has scored the second-most runs in baseball this season with 227.
- The Rangers have an OBP of .338 this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.
- The Rangers rank 20th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.3 whiffs per contest.
- Texas strikes out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 17th in MLB.
- Texas has the ninth-best ERA (3.71) in the majors this season.
- The Rangers have a combined 1.176 WHIP as a pitching staff, fifth-lowest in MLB.
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rangers will hand the ball to Eovaldi (4-2) for his eighth start of the season.
- The right-hander allowed five hits in eight scoreless innings pitched against the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday.
- He's going for his fifth quality start in a row.
- Eovaldi has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/6/2023
|Angels
|W 10-1
|Away
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Reid Detmers
|5/7/2023
|Angels
|W 16-8
|Away
|Martín Pérez
|José Suarez
|5/8/2023
|Mariners
|W 2-1
|Away
|Jon Gray
|Logan Gilbert
|5/9/2023
|Mariners
|L 5-0
|Away
|Andrew Heaney
|George Kirby
|5/10/2023
|Mariners
|W 4-3
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|Luis Castillo
|5/11/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Zach Neal
|5/12/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Martín Pérez
|Ken Waldichuk
|5/13/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Jon Gray
|JP Sears
|5/14/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Andrew Heaney
|Drew Rucinski
|5/15/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Dane Dunning
|Charlie Morton
|5/16/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Nathan Eovaldi
|-
