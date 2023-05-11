Nate Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Athletics - May 11
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Texas Rangers, including Nate Lowe (.368 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starter Zach Neal and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Thursday at 9:40 PM ET.
He is looking to get back on track following he struck out four times in his most recent game against the Mariners.
Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Zach Neal
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nate Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Nate Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe has 11 doubles, four home runs and 16 walks while batting .259.
- Lowe is batting .286 during his last outings and is on a nine-game hitting streak.
- Lowe has gotten at least one hit in 83.3% of his games this season (30 of 36), with multiple hits six times (16.7%).
- Looking at the 36 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in four of them (11.1%), and in 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Lowe has picked up an RBI in 19 games this season (52.8%), with more than one RBI in four of those games (11.1%).
- He has scored in 17 games this year (47.2%), including seven multi-run games (19.4%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|.254
|AVG
|.263
|.359
|OBP
|.313
|.463
|SLG
|.382
|8
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|12
|16/10
|K/BB
|18/6
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|14 (77.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (88.9%)
|2 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (22.2%)
|9 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (44.4%)
|3 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (5.6%)
|10 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (50.0%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff ranks 29th in the league with a collective 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics' 7.43 team ERA ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
- The Athletics give up the most home runs in baseball (67 total, 1.8 per game).
- Neal will make his first start of the season for the Athletics.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 34-year-old right-hander, and his first outing in more than a year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.