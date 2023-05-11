Marcus Semien -- hitting .293 with three doubles, a home run, eight walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Oakland Athletics, with Zach Neal on the hill, on May 11 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-5 against the Mariners.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Athletics Starter: Zach Neal

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Marcus Semien At The Plate

Semien has an OPS of .853, fueled by an OBP of .377 and a team-best slugging percentage of .476 this season.

He ranks 35th in batting average, 30th in on base percentage, and 54th in slugging among the qualifying batters in baseball.

Semien has gotten a hit in 26 of 36 games this year (72.2%), with more than one hit on 15 occasions (41.7%).

He has gone deep in six games this season (16.7%), leaving the park in 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

Semien has driven home a run in 18 games this year (50.0%), including more than one RBI in 22.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored in 61.1% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 19.4%.

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 18 .246 AVG .329 .329 OBP .420 .348 SLG .592 5 XBH 10 1 HR 5 8 RBI 22 13/9 K/BB 17/12 3 SB 2 Home Away 18 GP 18 11 (61.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (83.3%) 6 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (50.0%) 9 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (72.2%) 1 (5.6%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (27.8%) 6 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 12 (66.7%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings