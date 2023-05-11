Leody Taveras Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Athletics - May 11
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Thursday, Leody Taveras (.342 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, four walks and five RBI) and the Texas Rangers play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Neal. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Mariners.
Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Zach Neal
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Leody Taveras At The Plate
- Taveras has six doubles, a triple, a home run and seven walks while batting .296.
- Taveras has gotten at least one hit in 56.5% of his games this year (13 of 23), with at least two hits six times (26.1%).
- He has homered in only one game this season.
- Taveras has picked up an RBI in five games this year (21.7%), with two or more RBI in three of those games (13.0%).
- He has scored in 47.8% of his games this year (11 of 23), with two or more runs three times (13.0%).
Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|15
|.259
|AVG
|.315
|.333
|OBP
|.373
|.407
|SLG
|.444
|2
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|9
|11/2
|K/BB
|11/5
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|15
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (66.7%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (26.7%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (53.3%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (26.7%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.5 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
- The Athletics have a 7.43 team ERA that ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow the most home runs in baseball (67 total, 1.8 per game).
- Neal will start for the Athletics, his first this season.
- The 34-year-old right-hander makes his season debut and pitches for the first time in more than a year.
