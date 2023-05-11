The Texas Rangers, including Ezequiel Duran and his .575 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Zach Neal and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Thursday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Mariners.

Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Athletics Starter: Zach Neal
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Ezequiel Duran At The Plate

  • Duran has four doubles, four home runs and a walk while hitting .305.
  • In 65.5% of his 29 games this season, Duran has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a long ball in four games this season (13.8%), leaving the park in 4% of his trips to the dish.
  • Duran has picked up an RBI in nine games this year (31.0%), with more than one RBI in six of those games (20.7%).
  • In 10 of 29 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 13
.370 AVG .245
.383 OBP .302
.609 SLG .347
5 XBH 3
3 HR 1
10 RBI 6
8/1 K/BB 17/0
0 SB 2
Home Away
16 GP 13
12 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (53.8%)
4 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (30.8%)
4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (46.2%)
3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.7%)
6 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (23.1%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The Athletics pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB with a collective 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (7.43).
  • Athletics pitchers combine to allow 67 total home runs at a clip of 1.8 per game (most in the league).
  • Neal will start for the Athletics, his first of the season.
  • The 34-year-old righty makes his season debut and his first appearance in more than a year.
