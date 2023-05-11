Bubba Thompson Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Athletics - May 11
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Bubba Thompson is back in action for the Texas Rangers against Zach Neal and the Oakland AthleticsMay 11 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last action (on May 11 against the Angels) he went 0-for-1.
Bubba Thompson Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Zach Neal
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Bubba Thompson At The Plate
- Thompson has four doubles, a triple and a walk while batting .186.
- Thompson has gotten a hit in six of 19 games this season (31.6%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has not homered in his 19 games this season.
- Thompson has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored at least one run six times this season (31.6%), including one multi-run game.
Bubba Thompson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|8
|.179
|AVG
|.200
|.179
|OBP
|.250
|.286
|SLG
|.400
|3
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|2
|10/0
|K/BB
|4/1
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|8
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (25.0%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (12.5%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (37.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (12.5%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Athletics have a 7.43 team ERA that ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Athletics allow the most home runs in baseball (67 total, 1.8 per game).
- Neal starts for the first time this season for the Athletics.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 34-year-old right-hander, and his first outing in more than a year.
