The Texas Rangers and Adolis Garcia (.405 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starter Zach Neal and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Thursday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last game against the Mariners.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Athletics Starter: Zach Neal
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Adolis García? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Adolis García At The Plate

  • Garcia has five doubles, nine home runs and 15 walks while batting .252.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 94th in batting average, 100th in on-base percentage, and 47th in slugging.
  • In 57.1% of his games this year (20 of 35), Garcia has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (25.7%) he recorded at least two.
  • In 20.0% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 5.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • Garcia has had at least one RBI in 51.4% of his games this year (18 of 35), with two or more RBI eight times (22.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • He has scored in 18 games this year (51.4%), including multiple runs in six games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 17
.294 AVG .209
.342 OBP .300
.603 SLG .373
9 XBH 5
6 HR 3
22 RBI 14
13/5 K/BB 22/10
1 SB 2
Home Away
18 GP 17
10 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (58.8%)
6 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (17.6%)
10 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (47.1%)
4 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (17.6%)
10 (55.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (47.1%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.5 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
  • The Athletics' 7.43 team ERA ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Athletics give up the most home runs in baseball (67 total, 1.8 per game).
  • Neal takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Athletics.
  • It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 34-year-old righty.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.