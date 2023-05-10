The Texas Rangers, including Jonah Heim (.400 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Wednesday at 3:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Mariners.

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Game Time: 3:40 PM ET

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

Luis Castillo TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Jonah Heim At The Plate

Heim has 34 hits and an OBP of .387, both of which lead Texas hitters this season.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 10th, his on-base percentage ranks 25th, and he is 12th in the league in slugging.

Heim enters this game on a eight-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .429.

In 22 of 30 games this year (73.3%) Heim has picked up a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (36.7%).

Looking at the 30 games he has played this season, he's went deep in six of them (20.0%), and in 5% of his trips to the plate.

Heim has picked up an RBI in 46.7% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 26.7% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in five contests.

He has scored in 13 of 30 games this year, and more than once 8 times.

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 15 10 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (80.0%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (46.7%) 8 (53.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (33.3%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.7%) 9 (60.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (33.3%)

