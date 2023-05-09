Tyler Seguin and the Dallas Stars face the Seattle Kraken in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Climate Pledge Arena, on Tuesday at 9:30 PM ET. Thinking about a bet on Seguin? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Tyler Seguin vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Stars vs Kraken Game Info

Seguin Season Stats Insights

In 76 games this season, Seguin has a plus-minus of +3, while averaging 16:37 on the ice per game.

In Seguin's 76 games played this season he's scored in 18 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Seguin has a point in 38 of 76 games this year, with multiple points in nine of them.

Seguin has an assist in 25 of 76 games this year, with multiple assists on three occasions.

The implied probability that Seguin hits the over on his points over/under is 54.5%, based on the odds.

Seguin has an implied probability of 34.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Seguin Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken are 14th in goals allowed, giving up 252 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (+37) ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Seattle 76 Games 9 50 Points 2 21 Goals 1 29 Assists 1

