The Dallas Stars visit the Seattle Kraken in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Climate Pledge Arena on Tuesday, May 9, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Kraken are up 2-1. The Kraken are underdogs (+120) in this matchup against the Stars (-140).

Stars vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-140) Kraken (+120) -

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars have been favored on the moneyline 65 times this season, and have finished 41-24 in those games.

Dallas is 30-17 (winning 63.8% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -140 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Stars have an implied win probability of 58.3%.

Kraken Betting Insights

This season the Kraken have won 24 of the 52 games, or 46.2%, in which they've been an underdog.

Seattle has a record of 19-13 in games when sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +120 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 45.5% chance of victory for the Kraken.

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars vs. Kraken Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Kraken Total (Rank) 281 (7th) Goals 289 (4th) 215 (3rd) Goals Allowed 252 (14th) 64 (5th) Power Play Goals 48 (21st) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 55 (18th)

Stars Advanced Stats

In its last 10 contests, Dallas has not gone over.

During their last 10 games, the Stars have scored 0.3 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.

The Stars' 281 goals this season make them the seventh-best scoring team in the league.

The Stars have given up the third-fewest goals in league action this season, 215 (2.6 per game).

The team's goal differential is fourth-best in the league at +66.

Kraken Advanced Stats

In Seattle's past 10 games, it has gone over the total once.

During the past 10 games, the Kraken and their opponents are averaging 1.5 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 9.4 goals.

The Kraken's 289 total goals (3.5 per game) are the fourth-most in the NHL.

The Kraken have conceded 3.1 goals per game, 252 total, which ranks 14th among league teams.

They have a +37 goal differential, which is 10th-best in the league.

