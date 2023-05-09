Stars vs. Kraken: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 4
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round showcases the Dallas Stars and the Seattle Kraken meeting at 9:30 PM ET on Tuesday, May 9 on ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Kraken have a 2-1 lead in the series. The Stars are the favorite (-140) in this matchup against the Kraken (+120).
Stars vs. Kraken Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Stars (-140)
|Kraken (+120)
|-
Stars Betting Insights
- The Stars are 41-24 when favored on the moneyline this season.
- In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -140 or shorter, Dallas has a 30-17 record (winning 63.8% of its games).
- The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Stars a 58.3% chance to win.
Kraken Betting Insights
- The Kraken have won 24, or 46.2%, of the 52 games they have played as an underdog this season.
- Seattle has gone 19-13, a 59.4% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +120 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The implied probability of a win by the Kraken, based on the moneyline, is 45.5%.
Stars vs Kraken Additional Info
Stars vs. Kraken Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Kraken Total (Rank)
|281 (7th)
|Goals
|289 (4th)
|215 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|252 (14th)
|64 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|48 (21st)
|40 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|55 (18th)
Stars Advanced Stats
- Dallas' past 10 contests have not hit the over once.
- During their past 10 games, the Stars' goals per game average is 0.3 lower than their season-long average.
- The Stars offense's 281 total goals (3.4 per game) are ranked seventh in the NHL this year.
- The Stars are ranked third in NHL action for the fewest goals against this season, having allowed 215 total goals (2.6 per game).
- With a +66 goal differential, they're ranked fourth-best in the NHL.
Kraken Advanced Stats
- The Kraken and their opponents hit the total once over Seattle's past 10 contests.
- Over their last 10 games, the Kraken and their opponents are averaging 7.9 goals, 1.5 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.
- The Kraken have scored the fourth-most goals (289 goals, 3.5 per game) in the league.
- The Kraken have allowed 3.1 goals per game, 252 total, which ranks 14th among league teams.
- Their 10th-best goal differential is +37.
