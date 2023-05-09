The Dallas Stars are set for Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Tuesday, May 9, starting at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Kraken lead the series 2-1. The Kraken have +120 odds on the moneyline against the favorite Stars (-145).

Stars vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Stars vs. Kraken Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars vs. Kraken Betting Trends

In 46 of 91 matches this season, Dallas and its opponent have combined for more than 5.5 goals.

The Stars have won 72.0% of their games when favored on the moneyline this season (18-7).

The Kraken have been made the underdog 22 times this season, and upset their opponent nine times.

Dallas is 15-5 in games it has played with moneyline odds of -145 or shorter (75.0% win percentage).

Seattle has 15 games this season playing as an underdog by +120 or longer, and is 9-6 in those contests.

Stars Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Wyatt Johnston 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+130) 1.5 (-189) Roope Hintz 0.5 (+150) 0.5 (-154) 2.5 (-115) Tyler Seguin 0.5 (+180) 0.5 (-120) 2.5 (+110)

Stars Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-2-2 0-0 5-5-0 5.6 3.2 2.7

