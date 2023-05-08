Robbie Grossman -- 0-for-5 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Seattle Mariners, with Logan Gilbert on the mound, on May 8 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-5 with an RBI) against the Angels.

Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Robbie Grossman At The Plate

  • Grossman has three doubles, three home runs and 10 walks while batting .245.
  • Grossman has picked up a hit in 66.7% of his 27 games this season, with multiple hits in 14.8% of those games.
  • In 11.1% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • Grossman has had an RBI in nine games this year (33.3%), including four multi-RBI outings (14.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 12 of 27 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 11
11 (68.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (63.6%)
3 (18.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (9.1%)
10 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (18.2%)
3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (36.4%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
  • The Mariners have a 3.52 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Mariners pitchers combine to give up 24 home runs (0.7 per game), the second-fewest in the league.
  • Gilbert gets the start for the Mariners, his seventh of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.01 ERA and 40 strikeouts through 33 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last outing on Thursday against the Oakland Athletics, the right-hander threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • The 26-year-old has put up a 4.01 ERA and 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings across six games this season, while giving up a batting average of .230 to his opponents.
