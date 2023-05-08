The Seattle Mariners (17-17) host the Texas Rangers (20-13) in AL West play, at 9:40 PM ET on Monday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Logan Gilbert (1-1) to the mound, while Jon Gray (1-1) will take the ball for the Rangers.

Rangers vs. Mariners Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, May 8, 2023

Time: 9:40 PM ET

TV: ROOT Sports NW

Location: Seattle, Washington

Venue: T-Mobile Park

Probable Pitchers: Gilbert - SEA (1-1, 4.01 ERA) vs Gray - TEX (1-1, 4.40 ERA)

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jon Gray

Gray gets the start for the Rangers, his seventh of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.40 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went 5 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.40, with 5.6 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season. Opposing hitters have a .252 batting average against him.

Gray is looking to record his third quality start of the season in this game.

Gray is aiming for his fourth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.0 innings per start.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Gilbert

Gilbert (1-1) will take to the mound for the Mariners and make his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Thursday, when he tossed six innings while giving up two earned runs on three hits in a matchup with the Oakland Athletics.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.01 and 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .230 in six games this season.

He has started six games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.

Gilbert will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

