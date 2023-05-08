On Monday, May 8 at 9:40 PM ET, Jarred Kelenic and the Seattle Mariners (17-17) host Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers (20-13) in the series opener at T-Mobile Park.

Bookmakers list the Mariners as -165 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Rangers +140 moneyline odds. The over/under is 7.5 runs for this game.

Rangers vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Logan Gilbert - SEA (1-1, 4.01 ERA) vs Jon Gray - TEX (1-1, 4.40 ERA)

Rangers vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Rangers vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have won 12, or 54.5%, of the 22 games they've played as favorites this season.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter, the Mariners have a 6-1 record (winning 85.7% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Seattle, based on the moneyline, is 62.3%.

The Mariners have a 4-1 record from the five games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Seattle and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times.

The Rangers have been victorious in eight, or 61.5%, of the 13 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Rangers have a mark of 1-2 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +140 or worse on the moneyline.

In six games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 4-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Rangers vs. Mariners Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nate Lowe 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+190) Marcus Semien 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+185) Adolis García 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+155) Robbie Grossman 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+260) Josh Jung 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+200)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +3000 12th 2nd Win AL West +400 - 2nd

