Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Connor McDavid, Jack Eichel and others in the Edmonton Oilers-Vegas Golden Knights matchup at Rogers Place on Monday at 8:30 PM ET.

Oilers vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Monday, May 8, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Oilers vs Golden Knights Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Edmonton Oilers

Connor McDavid Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +155)

1.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +155) Assists Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -159)

One of Edmonton's top offensive players this season is McDavid, who has scored 153 points in 82 games (64 goals and 89 assists).

McDavid Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Golden Knights May. 6 2 1 3 3 at Golden Knights May. 3 0 2 2 4 at Kings Apr. 29 1 1 2 3 vs. Kings Apr. 25 0 2 2 4 at Kings Apr. 23 0 3 3 2

Leon Draisaitl Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

1.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -196, Under Odds: +160)

Leon Draisaitl has 128 points (1.6 per game), scoring 52 goals and adding 76 assists.

Draisaitl Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Golden Knights May. 6 2 0 2 4 at Golden Knights May. 3 4 0 4 5 at Kings Apr. 29 1 0 1 3 vs. Kings Apr. 25 1 0 1 5 at Kings Apr. 23 2 1 3 5

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -204)

1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -204) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -164, Under Odds: +135)

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has 104 total points for Edmonton, with 37 goals and 67 assists.

Nugent-Hopkins Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Golden Knights May. 6 0 2 2 2 at Golden Knights May. 3 0 0 0 0 at Kings Apr. 29 0 0 0 0 vs. Kings Apr. 25 0 1 1 3 at Kings Apr. 23 0 1 1 0

NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights

Jack Eichel Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -204, Under Odds: +165)

0.5 (Over Odds: -204, Under Odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -141)

Eichel has recorded 27 goals and 39 assists in 67 games for Vegas, good for 66 points.

Eichel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Oilers May. 6 0 0 0 5 vs. Oilers May. 3 1 1 2 5 vs. Jets Apr. 27 0 1 1 1 at Jets Apr. 24 0 0 0 4 at Jets Apr. 22 2 1 3 7

Chandler Stephenson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -135, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -135, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -175)

Chandler Stephenson is a top offensive contributor for Vegas with 65 total points this season. He has scored 16 goals and added 49 assists in 81 games.

Stephenson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Oilers May. 6 0 0 0 3 vs. Oilers May. 3 1 0 1 1 vs. Jets Apr. 27 2 0 2 2 at Jets Apr. 24 0 2 2 1 at Jets Apr. 22 1 1 2 1

