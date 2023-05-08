Josh Smith -- with a slugging percentage of .455 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Seattle Mariners, with Logan Gilbert on the mound, on May 8 at 9:40 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Angels.

Josh Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert

Logan Gilbert TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)



Josh Smith At The Plate

Smith has two home runs and nine walks while hitting .154.

Smith has gotten a hit in eight of 23 games this season, but he has no multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in two of 23 games played this year, and in 2.9% of his plate appearances.

Smith has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored in 34.8% of his games this season (eight of 23), with two or more runs three times (13.0%).

Josh Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 12 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (41.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings