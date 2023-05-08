Ezequiel Duran -- with a slugging percentage of .600 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Seattle Mariners, with Logan Gilbert on the hill, on May 8 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI) in his last game against the Angels.

Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert

Logan Gilbert TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ezequiel Duran? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Ezequiel Duran At The Plate

Duran is batting .318 with four doubles, four home runs and a walk.

Duran has recorded a hit in 17 of 26 games this season (65.4%), including eight multi-hit games (30.8%).

He has hit a home run in 15.4% of his games this year, and 4.5% of his plate appearances.

Duran has picked up an RBI in nine games this year (34.6%), with two or more RBI in six of those games (23.1%).

In nine of 26 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 10 12 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (50.0%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (40.0%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (50.0%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%) 6 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (30.0%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings