Adolis Garcia -- 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Seattle Mariners, with Logan Gilbert on the hill, on May 8 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he collected three RBI (going 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and two walks) against the Angels.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park

Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert

Logan Gilbert TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Explore More About This Game

Adolis García At The Plate

Garcia is batting .260 with five doubles, nine home runs and 14 walks.

He ranks 84th in batting average, 97th in on base percentage, and 34th in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.

Garcia has picked up a hit in 59.4% of his 32 games this season, with at least two hits in 25.0% of them.

He has hit a home run in 21.9% of his games this season, and 6.3% of his plate appearances.

Garcia has picked up an RBI in 56.3% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 25.0% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in four contests.

He has scored in 18 games this season (56.3%), including six multi-run games (18.8%).

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 14 10 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (64.3%) 6 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (14.3%) 10 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (57.1%) 4 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (21.4%) 10 (55.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (57.1%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings