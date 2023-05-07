Tyler Seguin and the Dallas Stars are playing the Seattle Kraken in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, on Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET. Considering a bet on Seguin in the Stars-Kraken matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Tyler Seguin vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS

TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -130)

0.5 points (Over odds: -130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Stars vs Kraken Game Info

Seguin Season Stats Insights

In 76 games this season, Seguin has a plus-minus rating of +3, while averaging 16:37 on the ice per game.

In 18 of 76 games this year, Seguin has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Seguin has a point in 38 of 76 games this year, with multiple points in nine of them.

In 25 of 76 games this season, Seguin has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Seguin's implied probability to go over his point total is 56.5% based on the odds.

Seguin has an implied probability of 35.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Seguin Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken have conceded 252 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+37) ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Seattle 76 Games 8 50 Points 2 21 Goals 1 29 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.