The Dallas Stars take the road Sunday to play the Seattle Kraken for Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, starting at 9:30 PM ET on TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS. The series is tied 1-1.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Catch the action on TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS as the Stars attempt to knock off the Kraken.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS

TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Stars vs. Kraken Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 5/4/2023 Stars Kraken 4-2 DAL 5/2/2023 Stars Kraken 5-4 (F/OT) SEA 3/21/2023 Stars Kraken 5-4 (F/OT) SEA 3/13/2023 Kraken Stars 5-2 DAL 3/11/2023 Kraken Stars 4-3 (F/OT) DAL

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars have allowed 215 total goals (2.6 per game), the third-fewest in NHL action.

The Stars score the seventh-most goals in the league (281 total, 3.4 per game).

In their past 10 matchups, the Stars are 7-1-2 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Stars have allowed 22 goals (2.2 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.5 goals per game (35 total) over that stretch.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jason Robertson 82 46 63 109 66 62 0% Jamie Benn 82 33 45 78 48 55 60% Joe Pavelski 82 28 49 77 57 32 53.3% Roope Hintz 73 37 38 75 38 26 52% Miro Heiskanen 79 11 62 73 65 53 -

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken's total of 252 goals given up (3.1 per game) is 14th in the league.

With 289 goals (3.5 per game), the Kraken have the league's fourth-best offense.

Over the past 10 games, the Kraken are 5-5-0 (75.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Kraken have allowed 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.6 goals per game (26 total) over that time.

Kraken Key Players