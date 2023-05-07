Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round showcases the Dallas Stars and the Seattle Kraken squaring off at 9:30 PM ET on Sunday, May 7 on TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS. The series record is tied at 1-1.

The Stars game against the Kraken can be seen on TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS, so tune in to catch the action.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
TV Channel: TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS

Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars vs. Kraken Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 5/4/2023 Stars Kraken 4-2 DAL 5/2/2023 Stars Kraken 5-4 (F/OT) SEA 3/21/2023 Stars Kraken 5-4 (F/OT) SEA 3/13/2023 Kraken Stars 5-2 DAL 3/11/2023 Kraken Stars 4-3 (F/OT) DAL

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars have given up 215 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking third in league play for the fewest goals against.

The Stars score the seventh-most goals in the league (281 total, 3.4 per game).

In their last 10 matchups, the Stars are 7-1-2 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Stars have allowed 2.2 goals per game (22 total) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.5 goals-per-game average (35 total) over that span.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jason Robertson 82 46 63 109 66 62 0% Jamie Benn 82 33 45 78 48 55 60% Joe Pavelski 82 28 49 77 57 32 53.3% Roope Hintz 73 37 38 75 38 26 52% Miro Heiskanen 79 11 62 73 65 53 -

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken's total of 252 goals given up (3.1 per game) is 14th in the league.

The Kraken are fourth in the NHL in scoring (289 goals, 3.5 per game).

Over the past 10 contests, the Kraken have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 5-5-0 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Kraken have given up 2.7 goals per game (27 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.6 goals per game (26 total) during that stretch.

Kraken Key Players