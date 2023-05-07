Robbie Grossman Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Angels - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Robbie Grossman -- hitting .342 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Jose Suarez on the hill, on May 7 at 4:07 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Angels.
Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: José Suarez
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Robbie Grossman At The Plate
- Grossman is hitting .258 with three doubles, three home runs and 10 walks.
- Grossman enters this game on a 14-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .300.
- Grossman has gotten a hit in 18 of 26 games this season (69.2%), with more than one hit on four occasions (15.4%).
- In 11.5% of his games this season, he has homered, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Grossman has driven in a run in eight games this year (30.8%), including four games with more than one RBI (15.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 46.2% of his games this season (12 of 26), he has scored, and in four of those games (15.4%) he has scored more than once.
Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|10
|11 (68.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (70.0%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (10.0%)
|10 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (20.0%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (31.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (30.0%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 9.1 K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
- The Angels have a 4.03 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Angels allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (31 total, 0.9 per game).
- Suarez (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Angels in his sixth start of the season. He has a 7.89 ERA in 21 2/3 innings pitched, with 18 strikeouts.
- His last appearance was on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the left-hander tossed five scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.89, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opposing hitters have a .337 batting average against him.
