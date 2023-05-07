Martin Perez will be on the hill for the Texas Rangers when they take on Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday at 4:07 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rangers vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET TV Channel: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers have hit 43 homers this season, which ranks eighth in the league.

Fueled by 109 extra-base hits, Texas ranks fifth in MLB with a .444 slugging percentage this season.

The Rangers have a team batting average of .263 this season, which ranks seventh among MLB teams.

Texas has scored the third-most runs in baseball this season with 205.

The Rangers have an OBP of .342 this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

The Rangers rank 14th with an average of 8.9 strikeouts per game.

Texas averages the 24th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.4) in the majors this season.

Texas pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.66 ERA this year, ninth-best in baseball.

Rangers pitchers have a 1.176 WHIP this season, fifth-best in the majors.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rangers' Perez (4-1) will make his seventh start of the season.

The left-hander gave up one earned run and allowed six hits in six innings pitched against the New York Yankees on Sunday.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third quality start in a row.

Perez has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 4/30/2023 Yankees W 15-2 Home Martín Pérez Nestor Cortes Jr. 5/2/2023 Diamondbacks W 6-4 Home Jon Gray Zac Gallen 5/3/2023 Diamondbacks L 12-7 Home Andrew Heaney Brandon Pfaadt 5/5/2023 Angels L 5-4 Away Dane Dunning Tyler Anderson 5/6/2023 Angels W 10-1 Away Nathan Eovaldi Reid Detmers 5/7/2023 Angels - Away Martín Pérez José Suarez 5/8/2023 Mariners - Away Jon Gray Logan Gilbert 5/9/2023 Mariners - Away Andrew Heaney George Kirby 5/10/2023 Mariners - Away Dane Dunning Luis Castillo 5/11/2023 Athletics - Away Nathan Eovaldi Ken Waldichuk 5/12/2023 Athletics - Away Martín Pérez Mason Miller

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.