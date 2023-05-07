The NBA Playoff slate today, which includes the Boston Celtics taking on the Philadelphia 76ers as one of two contests, should provide some fireworks.

Today's NBA Games

The Philadelphia 76ers play the Boston Celtics

The Celtics hit the road the 76ers on Sunday at 3:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN

Fubo Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

PHI Record: 54-28

54-28 BOS Record: 57-25

57-25 PHI Stats: 115.2 PPG (14th in NBA), 110.9 Opp. PPG (third)

115.2 PPG (14th in NBA), 110.9 Opp. PPG (third) BOS Stats: 117.9 PPG (fourth in NBA), 111.4 Opp. PPG (fourth)

Players to Watch

PHI Key Player: Joel Embiid (33.1 PPG, 10.2 RPG, 4.2 APG)

Joel Embiid (33.1 PPG, 10.2 RPG, 4.2 APG) BOS Key Player: Jayson Tatum (30.1 PPG, 8.8 RPG, 4.6 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: BOS -2.5

BOS -2.5 BOS Odds to Win: -141

-141 PHI Odds to Win: +119

+119 Total: 214.5 points

The Phoenix Suns take on the Denver Nuggets

The Nuggets hit the road the Suns on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: TNT

TNT Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

PHO Record: 45-37

45-37 DEN Record: 53-29

53-29 PHO Stats: 113.6 PPG (17th in NBA), 111.6 Opp. PPG (sixth)

113.6 PPG (17th in NBA), 111.6 Opp. PPG (sixth) DEN Stats: 115.8 PPG (12th in NBA), 112.5 Opp. PPG (eighth)

Players to Watch

PHO Key Player: Deandre Ayton (18.0 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 1.7 APG)

Deandre Ayton (18.0 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 1.7 APG) DEN Key Player: Nikola Jokic (24.5 PPG, 11.8 RPG, 9.8 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: PHO -2.5

PHO -2.5 PHO Odds to Win: -141

-141 DEN Odds to Win: +119

+119 Total: 227.5 points

