Nate Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Angels - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nate Lowe and his .432 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (89 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Los Angeles Angels and Jose Suarez on May 7 at 4:07 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Angels.
Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: José Suarez
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nate Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Rangers Injury Report
|Rangers vs Angels Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs Angels Pitching Matchup
|Rangers vs Angels Player Props
|How to Watch Rangers vs Angels
|Rangers vs Angels Odds
|Rangers vs Angels Prediction
Nate Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe has 10 doubles, four home runs and 15 walks while batting .262.
- Lowe is batting .316 with one homer during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
- Lowe has had a hit in 26 of 32 games this season (81.3%), including multiple hits six times (18.8%).
- In four games this season, he has hit a long ball (12.5%, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish).
- In 53.1% of his games this season, Lowe has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 43.8% of his games this year (14 of 32), with two or more runs six times (18.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|14
|14 (77.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (85.7%)
|2 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (28.6%)
|9 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (35.7%)
|3 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (7.1%)
|10 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (50.0%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 9.1 K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- The Angels have a 4.03 team ERA that ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to surrender 31 home runs (0.9 per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- Suarez makes the start for the Angels, his sixth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 7.89 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the left-hander tossed five scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- In five games this season, the 25-year-old has a 7.89 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .337 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.