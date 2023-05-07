Mason Marchment will be in action Sunday when his Dallas Stars meet the Seattle Kraken in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Climate Pledge Arena. If you'd like to wager on Marchment's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Mason Marchment vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

TV Channel: TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +150)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +290)

Stars vs Kraken Game Info

Marchment Season Stats Insights

In 68 games this season, Marchment has averaged 15:42 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -6.

Marchment has scored a goal in 11 of 68 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Marchment has a point in 23 games this season (out of 68), including multiple points seven times.

Marchment has an assist in 15 of 68 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

Marchment's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 40% that he hits the over.

Marchment has an implied probability of 25.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Marchment Stats vs. the Kraken

On the defensive side, the Kraken are conceding 252 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 14th in the league.

The team's goal differential (+37) ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Seattle 68 Games 6 31 Points 2 12 Goals 1 19 Assists 1

