Marcus Semien -- 1-for-4 with two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Jose Suarez on the mound, on May 7 at 4:07 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Angels.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: José Suarez

José Suarez TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Marcus Semien? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Marcus Semien At The Plate

Semien has an OPS of .843, fueled by an OBP of .378 to go with a slugging percentage of .465. All three of those stats are tops among Texas hitters this season.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 47th in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage, and 62nd in slugging.

Semien is batting .316 during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

In 23 of 32 games this season (71.9%) Semien has picked up a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (37.5%).

He has hit a long ball in 15.6% of his games this season, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 16 games this season (50.0%), Semien has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (21.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 19 of 32 games this year, and more than once 7 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 14 11 (61.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (85.7%) 6 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (42.9%) 9 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (71.4%) 1 (5.6%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (28.6%) 6 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (71.4%)

Angels Pitching Rankings