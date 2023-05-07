The Texas Rangers, including Josh Jung and his .730 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Jose Suarez and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Sunday at 4:07 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Angels.

Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angels Starter: José Suarez

TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Read More About This Game

Josh Jung At The Plate

Jung is hitting .263 with six doubles, eight home runs and eight walks.

He ranks 77th in batting average, 125th in on base percentage, and 36th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB action.

Jung has gotten at least one hit in 70.0% of his games this season (21 of 30), with at least two hits nine times (30.0%).

He has gone deep in 20.0% of his games in 2023 (six of 30), and 6.3% of his trips to the plate.

Jung has had an RBI in 10 games this season (33.3%), including seven multi-RBI outings (23.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 46.7% of his games this year (14 of 30), with two or more runs six times (20.0%).

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 14 11 (68.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (71.4%) 7 (43.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (14.3%) 8 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (42.9%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (14.3%) 5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (35.7%)

Angels Pitching Rankings