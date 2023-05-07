On Sunday, Jonah Heim (coming off going 2-for-5 with three RBI) and the Texas Rangers face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Suarez. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up three RBI (going 2-for-5 with ) against the Angels.

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Jonah Heim At The Plate

Heim has 29 hits, which is best among Texas hitters this season, while batting .302 with 13 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 22nd in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging.

Heim will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .391 with two homers over the course of his last games.

Heim has gotten a hit in 19 of 27 games this year (70.4%), including nine multi-hit games (33.3%).

He has gone deep in 22.2% of his games in 2023 (six of 27), and 5.6% of his trips to the plate.

Heim has an RBI in 13 of 27 games this year, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 44.4% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (25.9%).

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 12 10 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (75.0%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (41.7%) 8 (53.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (33.3%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%) 9 (60.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (33.3%)

