The Philadelphia 76ers, Joel Embiid included, take on the Boston Celtics at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In a 114-102 loss to the Celtics (his last action) Embiid put up 30 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks.

In this piece we'll examine Embiid's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Joel Embiid Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 27.5 33.1 25.6 Rebounds 10.5 10.2 9.9 Assists 3.5 4.2 3.2 PRA 42.5 47.5 38.7 PR 38.5 43.3 35.5 3PM 0.5 1.0 0.5



Joel Embiid Insights vs. the Celtics

This season, he's put up 19.3% of the 76ers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 20.1 per contest.

He's knocked down 1.0 threes per game, or 6.4% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Embiid's 76ers average 99.8 possessions per game, which ranks 26th among NBA teams, while the Celtics have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 16th with 101.9 possessions per contest.

The Celtics are the fourth-best defensive team in the league, giving up 111.4 points per game.

On the boards, the Celtics have given up 44 rebounds per game, which puts them 18th in the league.

The Celtics concede 23.1 assists per contest, second-ranked in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Celtics are fifth in the NBA, allowing 11.6 makes per game.

Joel Embiid vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/5/2023 39 30 13 3 1 4 1 5/3/2023 27 15 3 0 0 5 0 4/4/2023 39 52 13 6 0 2 0 2/25/2023 40 41 12 5 0 3 0 2/8/2023 39 28 7 1 1 1 2 10/18/2022 37 26 15 5 1 1 0

