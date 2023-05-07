Jason Robertson Player Prop Bets: Stars vs. Kraken - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 3
Jason Robertson and the Dallas Stars are playing the Seattle Kraken in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, on Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET. Considering a bet on Robertson in the Stars-Kraken game? Use our stats and information below.
Jason Robertson vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -233)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -110)
Stars vs Kraken Game Info
How to Watch Stars vs Kraken
Stars vs Kraken Betting Trends & Stats
Stars vs Kraken Player Props
Stars vs Kraken Prediction
Robertson Season Stats Insights
- In 82 games this season, Robertson has averaged 18:50 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +37.
- Robertson has a goal in 36 games this season out of 82 games played, including multiple goals nine times.
- In 60 of 82 games this year, Robertson has recorded a point, and 34 of those games included multiple points.
- In 42 of 82 games this year, Robertson has registered an assist, and in 16 of those matches recorded two or more.
- The implied probability that Robertson goes over his points over/under is 70%, based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Robertson going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 52.4%.
Robertson Stats vs. the Kraken
- On the defensive side, the Kraken are conceding 252 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.
- The team's +37 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. Seattle
|82
|Games
|8
|109
|Points
|7
|46
|Goals
|2
|63
|Assists
|5
