Ezequiel Duran Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Angels - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ezequiel Duran -- hitting .316 with a double, two home runs and eight RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Jose Suarez on the mound, on May 7 at 4:07 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-5) in his most recent game against the Angels.
Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: José Suarez
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Ezequiel Duran At The Plate
- Duran is batting .313 with four doubles, three home runs and a walk.
- Duran has recorded a hit in 16 of 25 games this season (64.0%), including seven multi-hit games (28.0%).
- In 12.0% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Duran has driven home a run in eight games this season (32.0%), including more than one RBI in 20.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- In eight games this season (32.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|9
|12 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (44.4%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (33.3%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (44.4%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (22.2%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
- The Angels have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.03).
- The Angels surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (31 total, 0.9 per game).
- The Angels are sending Suarez (1-1) out to make his sixth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 7.89 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the left-hander tossed five scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- In five games this season, the 25-year-old has put up a 7.89 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .337 to his opponents.
