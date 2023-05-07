The Texas Rangers and Adolis Garcia (.343 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Jose Suarez and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Sunday at 4:07 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Angels.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: José Suarez

José Suarez TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Adolis García At The Plate

Garcia is batting .244 with four doubles, eight home runs and 12 walks.

Garcia has gotten a hit in 18 of 31 games this year (58.1%), with multiple hits on seven occasions (22.6%).

He has hit a long ball in 19.4% of his games in 2023 (six of 31), and 5.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 17 games this year (54.8%), Garcia has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (22.6%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 54.8% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 16.1%.

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 13 10 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%) 6 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.7%) 10 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (53.8%) 4 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%) 10 (55.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (53.8%)

Angels Pitching Rankings