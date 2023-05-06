Player prop bet odds for Shohei Ohtani, Marcus Semien and others are available when the Los Angeles Angels host the Texas Rangers at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Saturday (first pitch at 9:07 PM ET).

Rangers vs. Angels Game Info

When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 9:07 PM ET

Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 9:07 PM ET Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California How to Watch on TV: BSW

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Semien Stats

Semien has eight doubles, five home runs, 18 walks and 25 RBI (35 total hits). He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashed .285/.373/.472 so far this year.

Semien will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with two doubles, five walks and two RBI.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Angels May. 5 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Diamondbacks May. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Diamondbacks May. 2 2-for-3 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Yankees Apr. 30 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 1 vs. Yankees Apr. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has 28 hits with four doubles, eight home runs, 11 walks and 32 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .243/.303/.487 on the year.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Angels May. 5 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks May. 3 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks May. 2 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Apr. 30 2-for-3 3 1 1 5 0 vs. Yankees Apr. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels

Reid Detmers Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Detmers Stats

The Angels' Reid Detmers (0-2) will make his sixth start of the season.

He has started five games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

Detmers has three starts of five or more innings this season in five chances. He averages 5.2 innings per outing.

Detmers Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Brewers Apr. 29 4.1 4 7 4 6 3 vs. Royals Apr. 23 5.2 7 2 2 6 1 at Red Sox Apr. 16 6.1 6 2 2 7 1 vs. Blue Jays Apr. 9 5.0 5 5 4 5 2 at Mariners Apr. 3 4.2 4 3 2 7 3

Shohei Ohtani Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Ohtani Stats

Ohtani has put up 36 hits with five doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 14 walks. He has driven in 19 runs with five stolen bases.

He's slashing .295/.365/.525 on the year.

Ohtani Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers May. 5 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals May. 4 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Cardinals May. 3 3-for-5 1 0 1 4 0 at Brewers Apr. 30 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 at Brewers Apr. 29 3-for-5 0 0 0 3 2

Mike Trout Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Trout Stats

Mike Trout has nine doubles, eight home runs, 17 walks and 20 RBI (36 total hits).

He's slashed .303/.400/.580 on the year.

Trout brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .300 with three home runs, three walks and seven RBI.

Trout Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Rangers May. 5 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 at Cardinals May. 3 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 at Cardinals May. 2 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 at Brewers Apr. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Apr. 29 3-for-4 2 2 5 9

